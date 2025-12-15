(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The 606th ACS celebrates 80th anniversary [Image 5 of 5]

    The 606th ACS celebrates 80th anniversary

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 606th Air Control Squadron pose for a squadron photo in honor of their 80th anniversary at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. The 606th ACS is the only control and reporting center located outside the continental United States, providing operational flexibility for United States European Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 606th ACS celebrates 80th anniversary [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aviano AB
    80th Anniversary
    31st FW
    606th ACS

