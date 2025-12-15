The 606th ACS celebrates 80th anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 606th Air Control Squadron pose for a squadron photo in honor of their 80th anniversary at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. The 606th ACS is the only control and reporting center located outside the continental United States, providing operational flexibility for United States European Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)