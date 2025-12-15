The 606th ACS celebrates 80th anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 5-ton truck from the 606th Air Control Squadron rolls out of the compound to join a convoy to celebrate the squadron's 80th anniversary at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. The convoy commemorated the squadron’s 80th anniversary and highlighted the 606th ACS as the only control and reporting center located outside the continental United States, providing operational flexibility for United States European Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)