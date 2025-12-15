The 606th ACS celebrates 80th anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Humvee from the 606th Air Control Squadron rolls out of the compound to join a convoy to celebrate the squadron's 80th anniversary at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. The convoy recognized the 606th ACS’s 80th anniversary and showcased how the mobile command and control unit is ready to provide exceptional tactical support whenever called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)