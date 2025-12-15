The 606th ACS celebrates 80th anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A group of 5-ton trucks from the 606th Air Control Squadron line up for a convoy at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. The convoy commemorated the squadron’s 80th anniversary and highlighted the 606th ACS as the only control and reporting center located outside the continental United States, providing operational flexibility for United States European Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)