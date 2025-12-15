(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The 606th ACS celebrates 80th anniversary [Image 2 of 5]

    The 606th ACS celebrates 80th anniversary

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A group of 5-ton trucks from the 606th Air Control Squadron line up for a convoy at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. The convoy commemorated the squadron’s 80th anniversary and highlighted the 606th ACS as the only control and reporting center located outside the continental United States, providing operational flexibility for United States European Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 04:57
    Photo ID: 9444898
    VIRIN: 251211-F-ZJ681-1042
    Resolution: 6455x4303
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, The 606th ACS celebrates 80th anniversary [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

