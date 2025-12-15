332nd AEW rolls towards modernization with new vehicle fleet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen prepare to offload a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle from a delivery truck in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 2, 2025. The JLTV is equipped with structural upgrades, including a new drive shaft and self inflating tires, to better perform in a variety of situations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)