332nd AEW rolls towards modernization with new vehicle fleet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Cruz, 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintainer, guides the operator in a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle off a delivery truck in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 2, 2025. The JLTV is equipped with structural upgrades, including a new drive shaft and self inflating tires, to better perform in a variety of situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)