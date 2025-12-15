332nd AEW rolls towards modernization with new vehicle fleet Your browser does not support the audio element.

The 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron received new Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, improving the fleet used for base defense and increasing safety and survivalibility in challenging terrain, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 3, 2025.



The JLTVs delivered to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing were part of a larger movement from Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, which distributed JLTVs among several other bases across the AOR.



Designed as the replacement for the Humvee, the JLTV is intended to enhance protection and capabilities for U.S. service members worldwide.



“The JLTVs will provide our security forces updated vehicles to better utilize here at the 332nd AEW,” said Tech. Sgt. Delvon Bradley, 332nd ELRS traffic management office section chief. “It will provide better capabilities to withstand a variety of situations for them to respond to.”



The JLTV brings technological upgrades, including a redesigned drive shaft, self-inflating tires, and a smart onboard computer system capable of diagnosing mechanical issues while Airmen and Soldiers are on missions.



“The operator or mechanic can go through that system to see what is operating correctly, which is helpful because the operators are not always going to have a mechanic with them.” Staff Sgt. Daniel Shaner, 332nd ELRS vehicle maintainer, said. “The system allows them to self-diagnose and inform the mechanics so we have a better knowledge of what’s going on with the vehicle.”



Beyond technology, the JLTV also improves survivability through structural upgrades. Unlike previous tactical vehicles that used steel drive shafts, the JLTV features a carbon fiber alternative designed to reduce risk to occupants during explosions.



“The drive shaft is not made out of normal steel,” said Staff Sgt. Gabriel Knittel, 332nd ELRS refueling maintenance noncommissioned officer in charge. “It’s made out of carbon fiber, so in the event they roll over a landmine or an exploded ordinance, it won’t splinter into the vehicle. Instead, it splits and sends shards outward. The vehicle may not survive, but the people will.”



Once the 332nd ELRS vehicle maintainers have done a full inspection on the mechanics and operating systems in the JLTV, they will be distributed out to the 332nd Security Forces Squadron for operational use.