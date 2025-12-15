332nd AEW rolls towards modernization with new vehicle fleet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two Joint Light Tactical Vehicles sit on a delivery truck in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 2, 2025. The 332nd ELRS delivered a group of new JLTVs to the installation, which innovate over the past model with survivability and internal electronic upgrades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)