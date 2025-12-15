(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    332nd AEW rolls towards modernization with new vehicle fleet [Image 1 of 5]

    332nd AEW rolls towards modernization with new vehicle fleet

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Two Joint Light Tactical Vehicles sit on a delivery truck in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 2, 2025. The 332nd ELRS delivered a group of new JLTVs to the installation, which innovate over the past model with survivability and internal electronic upgrades. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 05:12
    Photo ID: 9444902
    VIRIN: 251202-F-KM205-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
