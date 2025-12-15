Airmen from the 606th Air Control Squadron learn about squadron history from Ret. Col. Mark Davis, former 606th ACS commander, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. The discussion emphasized the importance of understanding the 606th ACS history to preserve its legacy and inform future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 01:14
|Photo ID:
|9444760
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-EM016-4437
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 606th Air Control Squadron 80th Anniversary Panel [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Antone Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.