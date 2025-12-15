606th Air Control Squadron 80th Anniversary Panel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 606th Air Control Squadron learn about squadron history from Ret. Col. Mark Davis, former 606th ACS commander, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. The discussion emphasized the importance of understanding the 606th ACS history to preserve its legacy and inform future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)