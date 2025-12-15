606th Air Control Squadron 80th Anniversary Panel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left) U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nikolas Oakley, 606th Air Control Squadron senior enlisted leader, and Lt. Col. Matthew Chapman, 606th ACS commander, speaks with Ret. Col. Mark Davis, former 606th ACS commander, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. Davis participated in a panel discussion focused on the history and significance of the 606th ACS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)