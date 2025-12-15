(From left) U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nikolas Oakley, 606th Air Control Squadron senior enlisted leader, and Lt. Col. Matthew Chapman, 606th ACS commander, speaks with Ret. Col. Mark Davis, former 606th ACS commander, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. Davis participated in a panel discussion focused on the history and significance of the 606th ACS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 01:14
|Photo ID:
|9444758
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-EM016-5840
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 606th Air Control Squadron 80th Anniversary Panel [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Antone Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.