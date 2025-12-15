606th Air Control Squadron 80th Anniversary Panel

(From left) U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Chapman, 606th Air Control Squadron commander, speaks with Ret. Col. Mark Davis, former 606th ACS commander, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. Davis visited Aviano AB to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the 606th ACS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2025 01:14
|Photo ID:
|9444759
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-EM016-7860
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
