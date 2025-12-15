606th Air Control Squadron 80th Anniversary Panel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

David Easley, 31st Fighter Wing historian, speaks to Airmen assigned to the 606th Air Control Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. Easley participated in a panel discussion highlighting the history and significance of the 606th ACS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)