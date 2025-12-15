(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Keesler residents participate in annual Jingle Bell 5k

    Keesler residents participate in annual Jingle Bell 5k

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Devyn Waits 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tameeka Randall, Second Air Force learning engineer, shows off her bell on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 12, 2025. Participants of the Jingle Bell 5k started at the Triangle Fitness Center, ran past the flight line to the Bay Breeze Event Center, then turned around to cross the finish line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Waits).

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 00:08
    Photo ID: 9444734
    VIRIN: 251212-F-IE886-1174
    Resolution: 2738x1825
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler residents participate in annual Jingle Bell 5k [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holidays
    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    81st Force Support Squadron
    Fitness

