Keesler residents participate in annual Jingle Bell 5k

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tameeka Randall, Second Air Force learning engineer, shows off her bell on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 12, 2025. Participants of the Jingle Bell 5k started at the Triangle Fitness Center, ran past the flight line to the Bay Breeze Event Center, then turned around to cross the finish line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Waits).