Keesler residents participate in annual Jingle Bell 5k

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trevor Girard, Second Air Force client systems technician, signs up for the Jingle Bell 5k on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 12, 2025. The event was organized to promote fitness while building camaraderie through healthy competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Waits)