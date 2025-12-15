Keesler residents participate in annual Jingle Bell 5k

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member with the 81st Force Support Squadron ties bells together for the Jingle Bell 5k on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Dec. 12, 2025. The event was organized to promote fitness while building camaraderie through healthy competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Waits)