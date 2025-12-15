Keesler residents participate in annual Jingle Bell 5k

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants run down the I-81 track during the Jingle Bell 5k on Keesler Air Force Base, Dec. 12, 2025. Participants of the event started at the Triangle Fitness Center, ran past the flight line to the Bay Breeze Event Center, then turned around to cross the finish line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Waits)