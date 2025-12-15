Nimitz Sailors Participate In OC Spray Training Evolution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Sailor uses a baton to fight off a simulated assailant during an oleoresin capsicum training evolution on the fantail aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 21, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)