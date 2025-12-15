(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Sailors Perform Routine Maintenance [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nimitz Sailors Perform Routine Maintenance

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Preston Jarrett 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class JD Horne conducts corrective maintenance on a weapons elevator aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 21, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Preston L. Jarrett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 18:34
    Photo ID: 9444146
    VIRIN: 251121-N-FC991-1055
    Resolution: 2475x3712
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailors Perform Routine Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Preston Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Sailors Perform Routine Maintenance
    Nimitz Sailors Conduct OC Spray Course
    Nimitz Sailors Perform Routine Maintenance
    Nimitz Sailors Participate In OC Spray Training Evolution
    Nimitz Sailors Participate In OC Spray Training Evolution
    Nimitz Sailors Participate In OC Spray Training Evolution
    Nimitz Sailors Participate In OC Spray Training Evolution

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Underway
    Navy
    Nimitz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery