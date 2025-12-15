U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class JD Horne conducts corrective maintenance on a weapons elevator aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 21, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Preston L. Jarrett)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 18:34
|Photo ID:
|9444146
|VIRIN:
|251121-N-FC991-1055
|Resolution:
|2475x3712
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Sailors Perform Routine Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Preston Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.