A U.S. Sailor uses a baton to fight off a simulated assailant during an oleoresin capsicum training evolution on the fantail aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 21, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2025 18:34
|Photo ID:
|9444149
|VIRIN:
|251121-N-NX635-1317
|Resolution:
|5140x7710
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Nimitz Sailors Participate In OC Spray Training Evolution [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.