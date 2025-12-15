(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Holiday Party [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Holiday Party

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jorge Borjas 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jorge Borjas, a combat videographer with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit and a native of Texas, participates in a game of bowling during the 26th MEU holiday party at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 13, 2025. The holiday party brought Marines, Sailors, and their families together to enjoy time with one another and celebrate the holiday season as the new year approaches. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jorge Borjas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 16:26
    Photo ID: 9443748
    VIRIN: 251213-M-MB805-1059
    Resolution: 5342x3561
    Size: 6.37 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Holiday Party [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Jorge Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Holiday Party
    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Holiday Party
    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Holiday Party
    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Holiday Party
    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Holiday Party
    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Holiday Party
    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Holiday Party

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    26MEU
    holiday party
    unit function
    Festives
    USMCnews
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery