26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Holiday Party

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Eric Nilsson, the executive officer of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit and a native of South Carolina, and his family participate in a game of bowling during the 26th MEU holiday party at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 13, 2025. The holiday party brought Marines, Sailors, and their families together to enjoy time with one another and celebrate the holiday season as the new year approaches. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jorge Borjas)