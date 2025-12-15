(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit's Holiday Party

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Holiday Party

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Eric Nilsson, the executive officer of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit and a native of South Carolina, and his family participate in a game of bowling during the 26th MEU holiday party at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 13, 2025. The holiday party brought Marines, Sailors, and their families together to enjoy time with one another and celebrate the holiday season as the new year approaches. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jorge Borjas)

    This work, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit's Holiday Party [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Osmar VasquezHernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines, USMCnews, 26MEU, holiday party, unit function, festive

