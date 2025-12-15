26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Holiday Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christopher Taylor, the sergeant major of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit and a native of Virginia, speaks with Marines and Sailors during the 26th MEU holiday party at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 13, 2025. The holiday party brought Marines, Sailors, and their families together to enjoy time with one another and celebrate the holiday season as the new year approaches. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jorge Borjas)