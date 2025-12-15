26th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Holiday Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jocelyn Albert, left, the spectrum manager for the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit and a native of Oregon, poses for a photo with her son after he won an ugly sweater contest during the 26th MEU holiday party at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 13, 2025. The holiday party brought Marines, Sailors, and their families together to enjoy time with one another and celebrate the holiday season as the new year approaches. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jorge Borjas)