5th AF commander visits 35th FW

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, stands by as Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, arrives in a C-12 Huron at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. The visit reinforced senior leader alignment with the 35th FW, strengthening deterrence, readiness and integrated airpower operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)