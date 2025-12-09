U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, stands by as Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, arrives in a C-12 Huron at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. The visit reinforced senior leader alignment with the 35th FW, strengthening deterrence, readiness and integrated airpower operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|12.14.2025
|12.14.2025 23:15
|9441897
|251215-F-VQ736-1009
|6376x4251
|4.17 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|4
|1
This work, 5th AF commander visits 35th FW [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.