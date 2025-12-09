5th AF commander visits 35th FW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, left, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, shakes hands with Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, as he steps off a C-12 Huron at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. Air Force leadership engagement during the senior leader visit underscored the 35th FW’s critical role in sustaining deterrence and operational readiness across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)