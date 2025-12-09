Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th AF commander visits 35th FW [Image 1 of 3]

    5th AF commander visits 35th FW

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.14.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, left, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, shakes hands with Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, as he steps off a C-12 Huron at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. Air Force leadership engagement during the senior leader visit underscored the 35th FW’s critical role in sustaining deterrence and operational readiness across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.14.2025 23:15
    Photo ID: 9441895
    VIRIN: 251215-F-VQ736-1046
    Resolution: 4681x3121
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    35th Fighter Wing
    readiness
    Misawa AB
    senior leaders
    Indo-Pacific
    commander

