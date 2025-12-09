5th AF commander visits 35th FW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, left, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, speaks with Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, in front of a C-12 Huron at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. The engagement reinforced strategic focus on the 35th FW’s role in delivering credible, combat-ready airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)