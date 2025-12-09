NMCB 133 Continue Construction for New Security Fence and Access Road

SANTA RITA, Guam (Dec. 2, 2025) – Steel worker 3rd Class Matthew Vaughn, left, and
Builder 3rd Class Robert Snow, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133,
measure a post at the Polaris Point access road project in Santa Rita, Guam, Dec. 2, 2025.
NMCB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and
control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to
defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd
Class Haley Wilson)
