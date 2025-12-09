NMCB 133 Continue Construction for New Security Fence and Access Road

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SANTA RITA, Guam (Dec. 2, 2025) – Steel worker 3rd Class Matthew Vaughn, left, and

Builder 3rd Class Robert Snow, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133,

measure a post at the Polaris Point access road project in Santa Rita, Guam, Dec. 2, 2025.

NMCB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and

control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to

defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd

Class Haley Wilson)