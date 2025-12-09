NMCB 133 Continue Construction for New Security Fence and Access Road

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SANTA RITA, Guam (Dec. 2, 2025) – Equipment Operator 3rd Class Joshua Oaks, assigned to

Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, operates a compacting roller at the Polaris

Point access road project in Santa Rita, Guam, Dec. 2, 2025. NMCB 133 is deployed under

Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval

Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and

partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haley Wilson)