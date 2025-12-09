SANTA RITA, Guam (Dec. 2, 2025) – Equipment Operator 3rd Class Joshua Oaks, assigned to
Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, operates a compacting roller at the Polaris
Point access road project in Santa Rita, Guam, Dec. 2, 2025. NMCB 133 is deployed under
Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval
Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and
partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haley Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2025 23:13
|Photo ID:
|9441874
|VIRIN:
|251202-N-JN495-1032
|Resolution:
|5546x3697
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 133 Continue Construction for New Security Fence and Access Road [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Haley Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.