    NMCB 133 Continue Construction for New Security Fence and Access Road

    NMCB 133 Continue Construction for New Security Fence and Access Road

    GUAM

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Haley Wilson 

    Commander Task Force 75

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Dec. 2, 2025) – Lt. j.g. David Vera, assigned to Naval Mobile
    Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, uses a post hole digger to remove dirt at the Polaris Point
    access road project in Santa Rita, Guam, Dec. 2, 2025. NMCB 133 is deployed under
    Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval
    Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and
    partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haley Wilson)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 133 Continue Construction for New Security Fence and Access Road [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Haley Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Base Guam
    NMCB 133
    CTF 75
    Seabees

