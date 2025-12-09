SANTA RITA, Guam (Dec. 2, 2025) – Builder 3rd Class Aliese Minard, assigned to Naval
Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, operates a power tool at the Polaris Point access
road project in Santa Rita, Guam, Dec. 2, 2025. NMCB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task
Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces
across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy
photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haley Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2025 23:13
|Photo ID:
|9441875
|VIRIN:
|251202-N-JN495-1087
|Resolution:
|4360x3114
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 133 Continue Construction for New Security Fence and Access Road [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Haley Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.