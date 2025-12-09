NMCB 133 Continue Construction for New Security Fence and Access Road

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SANTA RITA, Guam (Dec. 2, 2025) – Builder 3rd Class Aliese Minard, assigned to Naval

Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, operates a power tool at the Polaris Point access

road project in Santa Rita, Guam, Dec. 2, 2025. NMCB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task

Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces

across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy

photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haley Wilson)