Raymond retires, concluding more than two decades of military service

Chief Master Sgt. Krome Raymond, senior enlisted leader for the 123rd Mission Support Group, accepts a retirement pin during his retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 7, 2025. Raymond served 22 years in both the active-duty Air Force and Kentucky Air Guard during three periods of enlistment spread over 38 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Annaliese Billings)