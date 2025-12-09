Raymond retires, concluding more than two decades of military service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 123rd Airlift Wing Honor Guard presents the colors during a retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 7, 2025, for Chief Master Sgt. Krome Raymond, 123rd Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader. Raymond served 22 years in both the active-duty Air Force and Kentucky Air Guard during three periods of enlistment spread over 38 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Annaliese Billings)