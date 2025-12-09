Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raymond retires, concluding more than two decades of military service [Image 6 of 6]

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Annaliese Billings 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    The 123rd Airlift Wing Honor Guard presents the colors during a retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 7, 2025, for Chief Master Sgt. Krome Raymond, 123rd Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader. Raymond served 22 years in both the active-duty Air Force and Kentucky Air Guard during three periods of enlistment spread over 38 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Annaliese Billings)

    This work, Raymond retires, concluding more than two decades of military service [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Annaliese Billings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    123rd Mission Support Group
    123rd Aerial Port

