Photo By Senior Airman Annaliese Billings | The 123rd Airlift Wing Honor Guard presents the colors during a retirement ceremony at...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Annaliese Billings | The 123rd Airlift Wing Honor Guard presents the colors during a retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 7, 2025, for Chief Master Sgt. Krome Raymond, 123rd Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader. Raymond served 22 years in both the active-duty Air Force and Kentucky Air Guard during three periods of enlistment spread over 38 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Annaliese Billings) see less | View Image Page

Raymond retires, concluding more than two decades of military service Your browser does not support the audio element.

Chief Master Sgt. Krome Raymond, senior enlisted leader for the 123rd Mission Support Group, retired from military service during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base here Sept. 7.



He was presented with the Meritorious Service Medal and a certificate of retirement by Col. Kevin Krauss, group commander, who officiated the ceremony.



Krauss praised Raymond, a career air transportation specialist, for superior mastery in serving aerial ports across the globe by “always ensuring aircraft, people, supplies and cargo were prepared and moved to where they needed to be.”



“Chief has embodied what it means to be an Airman, a leader and — more particularly to the Guard — a Citizen-Airman. I will always be grateful for his counsel, friendship and mentorship as I took on a new role.”



As the departing senior enlisted leader for the 123rd MSG, Raymond provided leadership and management of resources for all personnel, and advised the MSG commander on issues affecting morale and overall unit well-being.



“He advised two different commanders, Lt. Col. Josh Ketterer and then myself, making sure that we were on track and paying attention to what was important to the Airmen and the mission,” Krauss said. “He helped shape morale, strengthened the well-being of every Airman assigned to our squadron, took care of families and volunteered his time.”



Raymond has deployed in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Allies Welcome, and assisted in numerous training exercises, domestic operations and contingencies including statewide COVID-response, “all while setting a high bar on service, upholding standards for logistics readiness and making the mission happen,” Krauss said.



Raymond was then presented with the Meritorious Service Medal in recognition of his leadership expertly supervising more than 400 Guardsmen across five subordinate squadrons, ensuring their ability to support the wing’s combat readiness and global operations.



Raymond served 22 years in both the active-duty Air Force and Kentucky Air Guard during three periods of enlistment spread over 38 years. Nineteen of those were with the Air Guard in Louisville.



He first raised his right hand in 1986, joining the active duty for a three-year tour as a fleet service and special cargo Airman for the 436th Aerial Port Squadron at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Raymond then enlisted in the Kentucky Air Guard in 1993, initially serving four years in the rigging section of the 123rd Aerial Port Squadron.



Following a 13-year break in service, he returned to the unit in 2010 to serve as ramp supervisor for vehicle control before moving into the role of air terminal operations superintendent for the 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron. Raymond also served as the squadron’s fuels operations superintendent before being named senior enlisted leader for the 123rd MSG in 2023.



“Through it all, his leadership has not just been about moving cargo or tracking pallets,” Krauss said. The consistent trend that Krauss noticed within the first few days of working with Raymond is that he is “all about taking care of people.”



“I think it’s equally important to note that Raymond’s service does not stop at the front gate of the base,” Krauss added.



During his time in the Kentucky Air Guard, Raymond coached multiple youth sports teams and supported numerous after-school programs at local elementary schools.



“As we close this chapter in Raymond’s military service, we recognize you leave behind a legacy of professionalism, service and leadership woven into every pallet moved, every Airman mentored and every mission completed,” Krauss said. “From 1986 until today, you’ve shown us that while aircraft may carry the mission, it is people who carry the force.”



At the ceremony’s conclusion, Raymond reflected on his military journey spanning almost four decades.



“As we all know, a compass’s primary meaning is to point the way using direction for guidance,” Raymond told the audience of friends, family and colleagues. “Apart from uses in aviation, navigation, the military and some adventures, compasses’ modern day use are more symbolically to stay on course and not lose one’s way in life. Another symbolic meaning of a compass is finding your ‘true north,’ with the word ‘true’ meaning loyal and faithful.



“Biblically, ‘true north’ is often used to represent Jesus Christ as the ultimate source of truth, guidance and direction in life. In leadership, it can serve as a guide for decision-making. In an organization, it can ensure that every initiative and effort aligns with a shared vision of core values and long-term goals.



“For me, so many have guided, protected, inspired and challenged me to take a path that I could never have imagined for myself.”



Raymond went on to extend his sincerest thanks to all while painting a picture of how his advisors guided him throughout his military journey.



“History teaches us that Columbus used a variety of navigational tools in his expedition, but what history doesn’t tell us is that he would have sailed over the edge if not for his faithful crew,” Raymond said.



“To my faithful crew, my family and friends, past and present: Thank you for your patriotic values, influence and trust, love and unconditional support, and for promoting me to seek new horizons and discover my potential. Thank you for helping me find my true north — for it’s not where you go, but who you travel with.”