Raymond retires, concluding more than two decades of military service

Chief Master Sgt. Krome A. Raymond, senior enlisted leader for the 123rd Mission Support Group, speaks to an audience of fellow Airmen, family and friends during his retirement ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 7, 2025. Raymond served 22 years in both the active-duty Air Force and Kentucky Air Guard during three periods of enlistment spread over 38 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Annaliese Billings)