    Engineers enhance Pacific readiness

    Engineers enhance Pacific readiness

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.03.2025

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Yokota Resident Office, pose for a photo with the last structural beam to be installed in the currently-under construction Corrosion Control Hangar, during a Topping Out ceremony, October 3rd, 2025. A topping-out ceremony is a long-standing construction tradition signifying that the final structural beam has been placed atop a building’s frame. The milestone symbolizes progress, safety, and teamwork among the project’s engineers, contractors, and partners as construction moves from heavy structural work into interior and systems installation. Courtesy photo provided by Gilbane Japan.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    TAGS

    hangar
    Contractor
    bilateral
    Corpsofengineers
    Japan
    Construction
    USACE
    AirForce
    Yokota
    Engineering

