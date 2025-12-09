Engineers enhance Pacific readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Yokota Resident Office, pose for a photo with the last structural beam to be installed in the currently-under construction Corrosion Control Hangar, during a Topping Out ceremony, October 3rd, 2025. A topping-out ceremony is a long-standing construction tradition signifying that the final structural beam has been placed atop a building’s frame. The milestone symbolizes progress, safety, and teamwork among the project’s engineers, contractors, and partners as construction moves from heavy structural work into interior and systems installation. Courtesy photo provided by Gilbane Japan.