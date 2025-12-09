Engineers enhance Pacific readiness

Photo By Patrick Ciccarone | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Yokota Resident...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Ciccarone | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Yokota Resident Office team members, Rion Ogawa, an engineering technician (left), and Tatsuya Kokubu, a construction representative, sign a structural beam during a Topping Off ceremony on October 3rd, 2025. The structural beam was the last to be placed in the Yokota Air Base’s currently undergoing construction Corrosion Control Hangar. During the ceremony, special thanks were provided to the intercultural team members involved in the project, and how projects designed and constructed by JED often bring together individuals from a wide range of professional and international backgrounds. Courtesy photo provided by Gilbane Japan. see less | View Image Page

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) and Gilbane Japan GK construction agency marked a key milestone with a topping-out ceremony for the C-130J Corrosion Control Hangar (CCH) currently under construction.

A topping-out ceremony is a long-standing construction tradition signifying that the final structural beam has been placed atop a building’s frame. The milestone symbolizes progress, safety, and teamwork among the project’s engineers, contractors, and partners as construction moves from heavy structural work into interior and systems installation.

“It is my honor to stand before you today as we celebrate the topping-off of the C-130J Corrosion Control Hangar at Yokota Air Base,” said Capt. Joshua Baida, USACE JED Yokota Resident Office project engineer. “This ceremony marks a major milestone, the completion of the high bay structural steel, and reflects nearly two years of dedicated effort since our Notice to Proceed in November 2023.”

The event celebrated the completion of the facility’s structural framework, a major step toward providing Yokota’s 374th Airlift Wing with a modern hangar capable of supporting the U.S. Air Force’s transition from the C-130H to the longer and more advanced C-130J aircraft—and offered an opportunity for JED and Gilbane Japan to memorialize a significant step forward.

“As the hangar bay steel frame reaches completion, it’s more than just a physical achievement, it’s a symbol of progress, resilience, and vision,” said Stephen Taylor, senior project manager for Gilbane Japan GK, during the ceremony. “What started as drawings and plans has now taken shape, thanks to the incredible efforts of our construction teams, engineers, and project partners.”

During the ceremony, Taylor underscored the diverse, intercultural team members involved in the project, and how projects designed and constructed by JED often bring together individuals from a wide range of professional and international backgrounds.

“From across continents and cultures, professionals from Japan, the Philippines, the United States…and other nations, have come together with a shared purpose,” said Taylor. “This building stands as a testament to what we can achieve when we embrace inclusion, respect each other’s backgrounds, and work as one team.”

But it wasn’t just the personal aspect being celebrated. The team working on the CCH also achieved a substantial safety milestone as well.

“Safety is the foundation of everything we do, and I’m proud to share that we’ve reached a wonderful achievement—150,000 safe working hours on this project. That’s a testament to the vigilance, care, and culture of safety that every team member brings to the job site each day,” expressed Taylor.

Awarded in September 2023 to Gilbane Japan GK, the project represents an investment of approximately $98.45 million in Yokota’s long-term mission readiness. The C-130J, which is roughly 15 feet longer than its predecessor, requires specialized maintenance facilities to accommodate its extended airframe.

Yokota’s existing corrosion control hangar, built for the C-130H, lacks the space and systems needed for full corrosion prevention and paint operations.

The new hangar will feature approximately 4,226 square meters of space. It will include an aircraft restoration bay, abrasive blasting and surface preparation areas, paint mixing and application booths, drying and curing zones, as well as administrative and support spaces.

The project also includes the demolition of the existing 3,345-square-meter hangar and temporary renovations to Building 906 to house displaced units during construction.

USACE JED engineers continue to provide oversight and quality assurance, ensuring that safety, schedule, and performance standards are met throughout the construction process.

Once complete, the new corrosion control hangar will allow maintenance teams to conduct full-spectrum corrosion prevention, cleaning, and repainting operations under controlled environmental conditions, critical to maintaining aircraft longevity and operational readiness.

“This is a visible reminder of the teamwork it takes to deliver critical infrastructure for our mission partners,” said Brian Foster, a civil engineer with JED’s Programs and Project Management Division. “Today’s milestone reflects the dedication of everyone involved—from the construction crews on the ground to the engineers and project managers ensuring this facility meets the Air Force’s operational needs.”