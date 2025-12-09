Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineers enhance Pacific readiness [Image 1 of 3]

    Engineers enhance Pacific readiness

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.03.2025

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Yokota Resident Office team members, Rion Ogawa, an engineering technician (left), and Tatsuya Kokubu, a construction representative, sign a structural beam during a Topping Off ceremony on October 3rd, 2025. The structural beam was the last to be placed in the Yokota Air Base’s currently undergoing construction Corrosion Control Hangar. During the ceremony, special thanks were provided to the intercultural team members involved in the project, and how projects designed and constructed by JED often bring together individuals from a wide range of professional and international backgrounds. Courtesy photo provided by Gilbane Japan.

    hangar
    Contractor
    bilateral
    Corpsofengineers
    Japan
    Construction
    USACE
    AirForce
    Yokota
    Engineering

