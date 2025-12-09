Engineers enhance Pacific readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Yokota Resident Office team members, Rion Ogawa, an engineering technician (left), and Tatsuya Kokubu, a construction representative, sign a structural beam during a Topping Off ceremony on October 3rd, 2025. The structural beam was the last to be placed in the Yokota Air Base’s currently undergoing construction Corrosion Control Hangar. During the ceremony, special thanks were provided to the intercultural team members involved in the project, and how projects designed and constructed by JED often bring together individuals from a wide range of professional and international backgrounds. Courtesy photo provided by Gilbane Japan.