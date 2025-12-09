Engineers enhance Pacific readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A written message by a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) team member is photographed on the last structural beam for a currently under-construction Corrosion Control Hangar on Yokota Air Base, Japan, October, 3rd 2025. Awarded in September 2023 to Gilbane Japan GK, the project represents an investment of approximately $98.45 million in Yokota’s long-term mission readiness, and during the initial phases of the project, 155,000 manhours elapsed without incident, marking a significant safety milestone. Courtesy photo provided by Gilbane Japan.