101st Airborne Division Soldiers Participate in the NUTS Parade During Bastogne 81

Brig. Gen. Travis McInstosh, deputy commanding general for operations, and Col. John Gabriel, brigade commander of 1st Mobile Brigade "Bastogne", of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) throw nuts to the crowd follwoing the NUTS parade in Bastogne, Belgium on December 13, 2025. Over 30 Screaming Eagle Soldiers traveled to Bastogne, Belgium to celebrate Bastogne 81, the commemoration of the 81st anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.