101st Airborne Division Soldiers Participate in the NUTS Parade During Bastogne 81

Col. John Gabriel, brigade commander of the 1st Mobile Brigade "Bastogne", and Command Sgt. Maj. Jay Barber, brigade command sergeant major of 1st Mobile Brigade "Bastogne", of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) lay a wreath at the Patton Memorial in Bastogne, Belgium during the NUTS parade on December 13, 2025. Over 30 Screaming Eagle Soldiers traveled to Bastogne, Belgium to celebrate Bastogne 81, the commemoration of the 81st anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.