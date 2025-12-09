101st Airborne Division Soldiers Participate in the NUTS Parade During Bastogne 81

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Local citizens of Bastogne, Belgium lead the NUTS parade which includes over 30 Screaing Eagle Soldiers on December 13, 2025. Over 30 Screaming Eagle Soldiers traveled to Bastogne, Belgium to celebrate Bastogne 81, the commemoration of the 81st anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.