    101st Airborne Division Soldiers Participate in the NUTS Parade During Bastogne 81 [Image 3 of 5]

    101st Airborne Division Soldiers Participate in the NUTS Parade During Bastogne 81

    BASTOGNE, BELGIUM

    12.13.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Dalton Worley 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Brig. Gen. Travis McInstosh, deputy commanding general for operations for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), lays a wreath at the Patton Memorial in Bastogne, Belgium during the NUTS parade on December 13, 2025. Over 30 Screaming Eagle Soldiers traveled to Bastogne, Belgium to celebrate Bastogne 81, the commemoration of the 81st anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.13.2025 15:26
    Photo ID: 9440974
    VIRIN: 251213-A-GF305-4913
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: BASTOGNE, BE
    101st ABN DIV (AASLT)
    Bastogne 81

