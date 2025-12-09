USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Daily Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251208-N-KW492-1250

U.S. Navy Ens. Aaron Ainsworth, from Colorado, takes a bearing of a surface vessel on a centerline pelorus in the bridge of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Dec. 8, 2025. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)