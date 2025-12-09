Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) OC Course [Image 5 of 20]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) OC Course

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    251203-N-KW492-1120
    U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 1st Class Kyle Martin, from Texas, stands by to simulate as an assailant during a ship's reaction force basic oleoresin capsicum course aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Dec. 3, 2025. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.13.2025 00:51
    Photo ID: 9440734
    VIRIN: 251203-N-KW492-1120
    Resolution: 2283x1522
    Size: 872.43 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) OC Course [Image 20 of 20], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

