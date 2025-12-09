USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Daily Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Art Romanillos, from Florida, monitors the electrical plant and potable water levels on a universal control console in the central control station of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Dec. 8, 2025. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)