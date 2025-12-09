Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Replenishment at Sea [Image 13 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Replenishment at Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    251206-N-KW492-1298
    U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Darrias Lewis, from Wisconsin, signals as pallets are transferred aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a replenishment at sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) in the South China Sea, Dec. 6, 2025. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)Rafael

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.13.2025 00:51
    Photo ID: 9440743
    VIRIN: 251205-N-KW492-1298
    Resolution: 3714x3419
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Replenishment at Sea [Image 20 of 20], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) OC Course
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) OC Course
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) OC Course
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) OC Course
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) OC Course
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Daily Operations
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Daily Operations
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Daily Operations
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Daily Operations
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Daily Operations
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Replenishment at Sea
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Replenishment at Sea
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Replenishment at Sea
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Replenishment at Sea
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Replenishment at Sea
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Daily Operations
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Daily Operations
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Daily Operations
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Daily Operations
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Daily Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download