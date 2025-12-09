USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Replenishment at Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251206-N-KW492-1298

U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Darrias Lewis, from Wisconsin, signals as pallets are transferred aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a replenishment at sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) in the South China Sea, Dec. 6, 2025. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)Rafael