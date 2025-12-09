Steel Knight 25: Raiders, Black Sheep conduct ADGR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Christian Coleman, a loadmaster with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, directs an F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 214, MAG-13, 3rd MAW, during an air-delivered ground refueling mission as part of exercise Steel Knight 25 at Southern California Logistics Airport, Victorville, California, Dec. 12, 2025. ADGR enables 3rd MAW to sustain distributed aviation operations by delivering fuel to forward locations without reliance on established infrastructure. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)