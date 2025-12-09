Steel Knight 25: Raiders, Black Sheep conduct ADGR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps pilots with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, fly a KC-130J Super Hercules to an air-delivered ground refueling mission at Southern California Logistics Airport, Victorville, California, during exercise Steel Knight 25, Dec. 12, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)