U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Zane Jaggers, left, and Staff Sgt. Christian Coleman, both loadmasters with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepare a fuel line before an air-delivered ground refueling support mission during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Southern California Logistics Airport, Victorville, California, Dec. 12, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 23:26
|Photo ID:
|9440702
|VIRIN:
|251212-M-QY860-1115
|Resolution:
|5831x3887
|Size:
|8.28 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Steel Knight 25: Raiders, Black Sheep conduct ADGR [Image 20 of 20], by Cpl Nikolas Mascroft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.