    Steel Knight 25: Raiders, Black Sheep conduct ADGR [Image 13 of 20]

    Steel Knight 25: Raiders, Black Sheep conduct ADGR

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gabriel Fuentes, a loadmaster with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, connects a fuel hose to an F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 214, MAG-13, 3rd MAW, during an air-delivered ground refueling support mission as part of exercise Steel Knight 25 at Southern California Logistics Airport, Victorville, California, Dec. 12, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 23:26
    Photo ID: 9440706
    VIRIN: 251212-M-QY860-1254
    Resolution: 6565x4377
    Size: 7.27 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 25: Raiders, Black Sheep conduct ADGR [Image 20 of 20], by Cpl Nikolas Mascroft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VMGR-352
    F-35B
    ADGR
    VMFA-214
    KC-130J
    Steel Knight 25

